Mist Signs Distribution Agreement with WAV, Inc. to Expand Adoption of Industry's First Self-Learning Wireless Network

New North American Distributor Underscores Mist's Commitment to the Channel while Playing a Strategic Role in Newly Introduced MSP and Reseller Partner Program

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence, announced today a strategic partnership with WAV, Inc. for the distribution of Mist's Wireless platform in North America. Under terms of the agreement, WAV will be the first company to distribute the Mist learning WLAN in the United States and Canada, expanding the company's early success in the areas of partner development and enablement, while providing additional value-added professional services for installation, support and new business development.

WAV is a single-stop distributor that provides the depth of knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added services needs of the WISP, VAR and solution provider community. With partners across all industries, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering value-added services including (but not limited to): staging and configuration, site surveys and installations, FCC license coordination, path profiles and analysis and site kitting.

"We are seeing enormous demand for next generation wireless cloud solutions that ensure fast, reliable, predictable and measurable Wi-Fi and high value BLE location services," said Mike Anderson, vice president of channel sales at Mist. "WAV's deep understanding of the wireless market and extensive relationships with top wireless solution providers will bolster Mist's ability to meet this demand, taking us one step closer to our ultimate goal of replacing all outdated wireless networks with cloud-managed wireless solutions that deliver amazing experiences through automation."

Mist built the first wireless platform for the smart device era. By leveraging the latest in cloud, wireless, AI and big data technologies, the Mist Learning WLAN delivers unprecedented insight into the user experience and eliminates the operational burdens of legacy wireless architectures by replacing time consuming manual tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring Enterprise grade Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based services for wireless users.

"Mist brings a breath of fresh air to wireless networking with their innovative cloud architecture and unique AI-driven features that save time and money, while enabling new location-based experiences," said Robert Nelson, chief operating officer at WAV. "We are excited to work with Mist and our partners to create and implement new, innovative managed services that will completely change the way people look at wireless networking forever."

About Mist

Mist built the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the Smart Device Era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit www.mist.com.

About WAV, Inc.

WAV, Inc. is a full service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: www.wavonline.com.