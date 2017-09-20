Mist to Sponsor Artificial Intelligence Hackathon with Carnegie Mellon University - Emirates Innovation Lab

Event to Inspire Insights and Personalized Customer Experiences With Machine Learning and Other AI Technologies

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence, announced today that it will be partnering with the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) - Emirates Innovation Lab to sponsor an upcoming machine learning and AI hackathon.

CMU-Emirates Innovation Lab AI Hackathon is an exciting 24-hour coding marathon that offers a unique experience bringing together talented developers, designers and product managers in teams to build new and innovative travel-centric solutions. Since 2013, more than 1,000 hackers have participated in similar hackathons around the world and have produced hundreds of hacks.

The AI Hackathon, taking place September 30 - October 1 in Santa Clara, CA is set to inspire insights and personalized customer experiences with data analytics driven by machine learning and AI. Participants are expected to take data provided from the sponsors and other publicly available sources and use their ingenuity to create innovative and feasible solutions.

"We are thrilled to be working with CMU, Emirates, and the other sponsors to identify and foster innovation in AI," said Bob Friday, CTO and co-founder at Mist. "AI brings enormous value to wireless networking, including automated operations and personalized indoor location services like wayfinding and proximity messaging. We are excited to see what the Hackathon participants can do when AI is in the air."

For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.cmu.edu/iii/projects-research/ilab/hackathon/index.html

Helpful Links:

About Mist

Mist built the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the Smart Device Era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit www.mist.com.