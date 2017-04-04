Mitchell Acquires PMOA

Mitchell's PBM, ScriptAdvisor, the Fastest Growing in the P&C Industry

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) industry, today announced it has acquired PMOA, a pharmacy benefit management (PBM), in-house mail order pharmacy and ancillary solutions provider for the workers' compensation industry. This acquisition makes Mitchell's ScriptAdvisor™ solution the fastest growing in the industry and brings new customers to the company.

PMOA's PBM and in-house mail order pharmacy solutions will be integrated into the ScriptAdvisor platform -- Mitchell's full end-to-end pharmacy benefit management and ancillary services solution offered to insurers, third party administrators, self-insured entities and state funds. The solution includes customizable first fill programs, in-house mail order pharmacy services, integrated out-of-network bill and electronic claims processing, adjudication of prescription drugs, formulary design, clinical management and managed care services.

"It's clear that both Mitchell and PMOA share an unwavering dedication to delivering better outcomes for our customers with the highest quality customer experience," said Alex Sun, President and CEO of Mitchell International. "We are excited to incorporate PMOA's more than 20 years of PBM expertise into our solutions. Mitchell is dedicated to bringing the best technological innovation to its customers, and this acquisition further highlights that commitment."

The acquisition of PMOA is Mitchell's latest strategic investment in the company's rapidly growing PBM business aimed at creating better outcomes for customers while building upon existing industry-leading casualty claims expertise. Baker & McKenzie LLP acted as Mitchell's legal advisor. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as PMOA's financial advisor and Jones Walker LLP served as PMOA's legal advisor. Over the last two years, Mitchell acquired CompToday, Jordan Reses and Integrated Prescription Solutions. PMOA's capabilities support Mitchell's unique technology and claims expertise, simplifying the claims process while achieving measurably better claims outcomes.

"We are excited to join with Mitchell in our pursuit of innovative pharmacy solutions that help the injured workers return to work faster and resume their lives," said Gerald Ellis and James Tramel, Founders & Co-CEOs of PMOA. "Mitchell shares our deep commitment to customer service, and we are confident that PMOA customers will appreciate the expanded suite of integrated workers' compensation solutions to achieve better claim outcomes."

More information on Mitchell's ScriptAdvisor can be found at: www.mitchell.com/scriptadvisor

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. is celebrating its 70th year of enabling better business outcomes for its customers. Mitchell delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling processes, driving more accurate, consistent, and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into workflow solutions, which provide unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities, 65,000 pharmacies and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About PMOA

PMOA was founded in 1994 to provide the workers compensation industry with simplified cost-control solutions. Originally formed to provide pharmacy benefit management services and medical equipment, the company has grown and expanded to meet the needs of our clients. PMOA offers a full array of both pharmacy management as well as ancillary services.

PMOA currently serves hundreds of satisfied clients across the country, including employers, insurance companies, third-party administrators, managed care organizations, as well as local and state governments. For more information, please visit www.pmoainc.com.