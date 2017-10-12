Mitchell Announces Investment in Telehealth Company, Consumer Health Connections

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced it has invested in Consumer Health Connections, a telehealth and telepresence company that serves the Workers' Compensation industry, demonstrating Mitchell's commitment to its position as a leader in technology for the P&C industry. Mitchell did not disclose the terms of the investment.

Telehealth is one of the fastest growing segments of the healthcare industry -- the American Medical Association reports that 70 percent of all healthcare visits could have been done virtually. For workers' compensation, that number is predicted to be even higher, since 75 to 78 percent of claims typically involve less complex injuries and illnesses compared to personal health.

Consumer Health Connections builds cloud-based technology solutions intended to bring the benefits of telehealth to the millions of workers who are injured annually. The company, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin and founded in March 2015, markets their own telemedicine solution that offers injured workers immediate virtual access to medical providers for initial and follow-up appointments, tele-rehab services, and virtual claim reviews, providing patients with a highly personalized experience.

In addition, Consumer Health Connections offers an integrated end-to-end solution that provides transparency and accuracy in the triage and claims process. The solution is unique as it incorporates all key stakeholders, provides real-time updates and offers an automated tracking system. The technology solution not only helps payors contain costs but also improves the experience for injured workers trying to return to full health -- reducing unnecessary travel, extended wait times, and lost productivity while away from work.

"We are excited by the possibility of how Consumer Health Connections' telemedicine technology could improve the way injured workers receive care," said Mitchell Executive Vice President and General Manager Nina Smith. "Our investment in this company that has the potential to help shape the future of healthcare in the Property & Casualty industry aligns with two of Mitchell's core values -- driving technology innovation and connecting our clients to services and partners that further enhance the claims process and improve the overall customer experience."

"Between Mitchell's investment in telehealth and capabilities for first fill on pharmacy, we believe we are assembling data capture assets that can prove crucial to driving better workers' compensation outcomes," Smith said.

"We are thrilled to have Mitchell as a partner as they understand disruptive technology, and they are fearless when it comes to bringing innovative solutions to market," said Jill Allen, founder and CEO of Consumer Health Connections.

For further collision repair and property casualty industry updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @Mitchell_Intl, @MitchellClaims, @MitchellRepair, @MitchellPBM and LinkedIn. For more information on telepresence in workers' compensation follow CHC on Twitter @TelehealthCHC and LinkedIn.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Consumer Health Connections

Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Consumer Health Connections (CHC), is a software technology company at the forefront of the workers' compensation market. CHC's disruptive technology solution integrates telepresence and telemedicine to streamline the claims and case management process. CHC's innovative solution saves companies significant money and resources by influencing the quality of care, eliminating gaps in the current process by challenging issues head-on. CHC's end to end solution provides transparency, promotes accuracy and allows all key stakeholders to communicate in real-time through a central communication portal. The data tracking system and automated workflow features keeps all parties aligned.

CHC has recently expanded their technology solution into additional casualty lines, including general liability and auto. CHC's visual recorded statement platform is moving the market from status quo to full video -- creating the ability to have immediate visual verification with instant video file export and send capabilities. For more information, visit www.chctelehealth.com or watch the CHC Access product video by clicking here.