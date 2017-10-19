Mitchell Congratulates 2017 mPower Award Winners

Celebrating customers for delivering an excellent customer experience through business innovations

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, held its annual Property and Casualty Conference October 16-18, 2017 in Tucson, AZ. During the gathering of experts in auto physical damage, auto casualty and workers' compensation insurance claims, Mitchell's president and CEO Alex Sun announced the winners of the first annual Mitchell mPower Awards. The program is designed to highlight and celebrate those customers who are delivering better outcomes through innovative technology or business transformations. Congratulations to ICW Group Insurance Companies and Texas Farm Bureau for their outstanding efforts this year.

ICW Group Insurance Companies Reduces the Pain of Surgery Recovery with Surgery Concierge Service

In the workers' compensation insurance market, patients approved for surgery are frequently left to fend for themselves without nurse oversight. Mitchell worked with ICW Group to help identify areas for increased efficiencies when serving patients. Leveraging ICW group feedback and evaluating the needs of our global customer base, Mitchell was able to implement a series of solutions which now form the core of Mitchell's Surgery Concierge service. The implementation of Surgery Concierge resulted in positive outcomes for many of the parties involved in the claims process. ICW group reported finding that overall, patients were less stressed and felt better cared for, making it a better surgical experience. The burden on claims adjusters was also lifted as they saw patients were receiving expert support from nurse case managers who could resolve issues on the medical care side. By proactively looking for solutions, ICW Group was able to help improve their business and their customers' experience.

Texas Farm Bureau Puts Customer Service in the Driver's Seat with Improved Workflow Processing

For more than 50 years, families have relied on Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to help them manage risk in their everyday lives. The company occupies a unique market position with multi-line adjusters, serving all 254 counties in Texas. Like many insurers in recent years, Texas Farm Bureau was experiencing challenges in maintaining high customer service levels due to increasingly complex technical processes. Along with their seasoned adjusters, they took a hard look at all of their processes to determine where improvements would have the biggest impact on efficiency while also improving service. They made several changes, including moving to a single vendor for parts sourcing and scheduling. Within six months, they were able to streamline their processes and train adjusters in a consistent, proven methodology. Collectively, the process enhancements implemented by the insurer improved their ability to service their customers during peak times while reducing claims cost management across the board.

"It's our mission to empower our clients to deliver the best possible outcomes to restore their customers' lives after a challenging event," said Alex Sun, president and CEO. "On behalf of the entire Mitchell team, I'm honored to be able to celebrate these leaders and the incredible work they are doing."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling, repair processes and pharmacy transactions, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect more than its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance providers, over 65,000 pharmacies and 30,000 collision repair facilities, as well as countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held group of insurance companies domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Property, Auto and Workers' Compensation insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims, and is committed to meeting the needs of its policyholders and elevating the trusted agents and brokers who advise them. For additional information about on Insurance Company of the West, visit http://www.icwgroup.com/

About Texas Farm Bureau

Since 1952, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has been protecting customers' moments -- the big, the small, and the everyday. As part of the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, our mission is twofold: To help our customers manage the financial risks of everyday life and successfully recover from any insured loss through prompt, professional, and personal service based on high ethical standards and fairness. To build and manage a financially strong, efficient, and member-oriented operation that supports the objectives and membership growth goals of the Farm Bureau parent organization. For additional information on Texas Farm Bureau, visit https://www.txfb-ins.com/