Mitchell Establishes Office in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Meet the Growing Needs of Canadian Market

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Mitchell International, Inc., a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, opened their new office in Winnipeg to meet the needs of the growing market base for Mitchell solutions across Canada, particularly in the Manitoba region.

"We chose to establish our offices in Winnipeg to leverage the strong collaboration between Mitchell and Manitoba Public Insurance in developing new solutions to support the rapid advancements in vehicle technology," said Alex Sun, CEO for Mitchell. "Their strategic location and the strong economy means we can provide increased service to customers in Manitoba and across other growing Canadian regions as well."

The Mitchell office is located in Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI)'s building at 420 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg. Mitchell has established this centralized location to support its sales and service efforts, and to take advantage of MPI's extensive facilities for other customer focused activities. On November 8, 2017, Mitchell will host a diagnostics-training workshop for Canadian insurance carriers at MPI's new center for automotive research and training at the J. W. Zacharias Physical Damage Research Centre, also located in Winnipeg.

"Manitoba Public Insurance has a strong working partnership with Mitchell International," said Dan Guimond, President and CEO of Manitoba Public Insurance. "Mitchell's selection of Winnipeg for their new Canadian office is another positive step forward in strengthening this collaborative relationship with our business partner. Our corporation extends a warm Manitoba welcome to Mitchell and their Manitoba-based Canadian employees."

"We applaud Mitchell International for opening its new Canadian office in Manitoba," said Manitoba's Minister of Crown Services, Cliff Cullen. "Manitoba's economy leads the country in job growth and attracting new investment. Building on this growing sense of optimism in the province's economy, our government is working to provide assurance to the private sector that Manitoba is the right place for business to invest, build and grow. Manitoba's diversified and resilient economy has created over 15,000 new private-sector jobs over the past year and has consistently posted among the lowest unemployment rates in the country."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.