Mitchell Expands End-to-End Third Party Liability Solution Suite, Adds New Tools for Early Settlement

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Mitchell International, Inc., a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance and collision repair industries, today announced its expanded solution suite for third party auto liability claims, centered on an exclusive Adjuster Workspace -- helping to improve outcomes for both represented and unrepresented claims.

Mitchell's Adjuster Workspace leads the industry in preparing adjusters for a more streamlined and successful settlement process with claimants and attorneys with its advanced capabilities to automatically highlight key medical details and insights into the claim. The Adjuster Workspace's Services Module helps improve workflows and efficiencies for adjusters by connecting them to nurse and peer review, mailroom and medical coding services all in one portal. The Medical Specials Module provides insights into the medical details of a claim, surfacing key findings to help adjusters improve their negotiation strategy for claimants or their attorneys.

"Collecting and analyzing data after an accident is important, but it's crucial that adjusters know how to effectively use all of that information throughout the claims lifecycle. In order for an adjuster to successfully negotiate demands, they need to have concise arguments derived from all of the data available," said Norman Tyrrell, senior director of product management for Mitchell's Casualty Solutions. "The Mitchell Adjuster Workspace makes this easy by surfacing and simplifying all of the most important information related to the claim."

As a part of the third party solution suite, Mitchell also announced its unique SmartPrice Solutions Negotiation service, which provides direct-to-provider negotiation services for unrepresented third party claims -- helping carriers improve medical spend and boost efficiencies in an area where there aren't traditional benchmarks or structured repricing processes.

"Unrepresented third party claims can quietly drive up medical costs for an insurance carrier since most carriers don't have effective processes in place to handle these types of claims," said Monica Zylstra, vice president of Service Operations for Mitchell's Casualty Solutions. "Mitchell's SmartPrice Solutions Negotiation Services help our clients stay ahead of their competitors -- resulting in improved outcomes in what is often a large area of opportunity for many carriers."

With efficiency in mind, Mitchell has also integrated the third party suite, connecting the Adjuster Workspace with its other industry-leading platforms and services, including its bill review and liability and investigation platforms, direct-to-provider negotiation services and nurse reviewers and medical coders -- streamlining an often disparate and complex process for adjusters.

Mitchell's Expanded Third Party Solution Suite Includes:

Integrated Adjuster Workspace

Investigation and liability

Demand processing and management

Bill review platform

Direct-to-provider negotiation services

Nurse review services

Injury evaluation

Negotiation software

Claims Performance Consulting

