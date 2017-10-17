Mitchell Extends Mitchell Parts; Announces Strategic Integration Agreement with OEC

Provides a streamlined parts procurement process for OEM parts through Mitchell solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has extended Mitchell Parts and signed an integration agreement with OEConnection (OEC). The solution is designed to provide the industry with the largest, most accurate, OEM parts procurement solution and with a more streamlined parts procurement process directly through Mitchell Parts.

Mitchell Parts is designed to simplify and streamline parts sourcing and ordering. The agreement with OEC broadens Mitchell's existing network of part suppliers and now will integrate the most comprehensive OE Dealer network in the collision industry. Over 8,000 dealers across all automakers using OEC's CollisionLink will process parts orders originating from Mitchell Parts. The integration with OEC delivers value to the industry by simplifying the parts ordering process, while helping to improve accuracy and cycle time.

Olivier Baudoux, Vice President, Product Management & Strategy, Mitchell Auto Physical Damage said, "Mitchell Parts is another Mitchell cloud-based solution and reinforces Mitchell's commitment to its rapid evolution to a full cloud and browser-friendly offering. We're excited about integrating into OEC's CollisionLink solution and robust dealer network. Our users will benefit from a streamlined parts procurement process, leading to shorter cycle times and a more consistent experience."

Bill Lopez, Vice President & General Manager, Collision for OEC added, "Mitchell has had a strong long-standing relationship with OEMs, and this agreement shows Mitchell's commitment to delivering a best-in-class solution for the industry by more deeply connecting our dealer network with Mitchell repair facilities. Our mission has always been to streamline the dealers' order fulfillment workflow in addition to driving incremental sales opportunities, and integrating CollisionLink with an estimating platform through Mitchell Parts will do just that."

Mitchell Parts, powered by uParts, is already available today to hundreds of repair facilities using Mitchell Estimating/Ultramate software and offers:

A cloud-based solution for real-time part pricing and availability for all part types.

One-click ordering from a national footprint of suppliers streamlines the claim process and helps facilitate safe and proper repairs on the vehicle.

Seamless integration with Mitchell solutions to source and procure the right part at the right price.

Real-time order tracking and messaging with suppliers.

Supports free and open data exchange via BMS and EMS CIECA standards.

Mitchell Parts will be available in Mitchell Connect, Mitchell RepairCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating in early 2018. Mitchell Cloud Estimating and Mitchell Estimating/Ultramate are already fully integrated with OEC's patented MyPriceLink technology and are available today.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About OEC

OEConnection (OEC) is the leading automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, enabling automakers and dealerships around the world to deliver parts and service information quickly and accurately into the hands of repairers in collision, fleet, mechanical and retail segments, as well as their own service lanes, through a suite of parts cataloging, supply chain, pricing, ecommerce, service and business intelligence solutions. OEC serves nearly 50 international auto brands and fleet companies, and more than 100,000 dealership and repair customers worldwide. OEC is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area at 4205 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, Ohio, USA, 44286. Additional information is available at www.oeconnection.com or by emailing Geo Money at Geo.Money@oeconnection.com.