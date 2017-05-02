Leading Repair Facilities Honored for Superior Customer Satisfaction and Support

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Mitchell International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance and collision repair industry, today announced the winners of the 2016 AutocheX™ Premier Achiever Awards, honoring top performing collision repair facilities throughout the United States for their superior customer service and support.

"The AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards recipients demonstrate the impeccable customer satisfaction and support all repair facilities should strive for," said Jack Rozint, Vice President of Sales and Service at Mitchell International. "Customers entrust repair facilities with their damaged vehicles and those honored this year truly embody all that the AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards represent. We congratulate the winners for their ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations and their efforts in making the customer experience a priority for their businesses."

Recipients of the 15th annual AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards include collision repair facilities of all sizes, small to large. The winners are being honored for consistently receiving high customer satisfaction scores as measured, either independently or as part of an insurance-sponsored repair program, by Mitchell's AutocheX customer satisfaction solution.

"Customer service is the differentiating factor between us and our competitors," said Sam Arvizu of Mike's Auto Body in Walnut Creek, CA. "AutocheX enables us to understand our downsides and delivers to us opportunity to improve. We use AutocheX as a learning tool to provide us continuous focus on Customer Service."

The Mitchell AutocheX program surveys customers from the 7,500 repair facilities actively participating in the program. Customers are asked to rate their overall experience in terms of customer service and satisfaction, among other detailed experience-related questions.

Since the award program was launched in 2002, Mitchell has presented over 4,000 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards to industry-leading collision repair facilities. For a complete list of winners of the 15th Annual AutocheX™ Premier Achiever Awards, click here: http://www.mitchell.com/autochex/premier-achievers/2016/index.asp

For more information about Mitchell's customer engagement tools or Mitchell's other collision repair software solutions for collision repair facilities, please visit http://www.mitchell.com.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.