Mitchell Providing Collision Repair Industry Instant Access to Real-Time VIN-Specific Recall Data

Mazda first to provide VIN-specific OEM recall notices through Mitchell's estimating solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has now integrated VIN-Specific Recall Notices into its estimating solutions providing real-time recall data directly from the manufacturer when the VIN is decoded.

Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Auto Physical Damage for Mitchell, says, "It is estimated that tens of millions of vehicles on the road today currently have open recalls and there are many reasons why vehicle owners might not be aware that the vehicle they are driving has a safety system recall. As part of our commitment to proper and safe repairs within the automotive collision repair and claims industries, we are working closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to give their customers and their repair facilities access to these and other important recall notifications."

To better enable its recall data to reach the collision industry market, Mazda is the first OEM to provide Mitchell access to its recall data, giving collision repair users of Mitchell Estimating/UltraMate estimating solutions instant notification of an open Mazda recall when the VIN is decoded.

"As our vehicles age, many owners turn to independent repair and body shop facilities to have service work performed," said Rob Milne, Director, Takata Action Team, Mazda North American Operations. "Our partnership with Mitchell enables us to increase the opportunity to inform Mazda owners that their vehicle is affected by an open safety recall."

Mitchell is currently in discussions with other OEMs to make sure this important safety data gets out to the market in a smart and efficient manner -- every time a vehicle goes in for a repair.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Mazda North American Operations

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 600 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.