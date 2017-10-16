Offering an integrated workflow solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to help insurance companies improve the collision claim estimate review process.

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has launched Mitchell WorkCenter™ Assisted Review, the first integrated workflow solution to leverage artificial intelligence for the estimate review process. By using visual computing to analyze photos, the solution uses machine-learning technology to help identify incorrect replace or repair decisions, helping insurance companies review more estimates in less time while refining estimating guidelines and consistency.

"Mitchell is extremely proud to announce the availability of Mitchell WorkCenter Assisted Review," said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Mitchell Auto Physical Damage Solutions. "We are committed to helping our customers increase efficiencies and reduce costs. In less than a year after we first announced our assisted review project with Tractable, Ltd., we have developed an integrated artificial intelligence solution that will help to save thousands of hours of review time while leading to more accurate and consistent estimates."

By reviewing millions of damaged vehicle photos, computers are trained to recognize vehicle damage and use computer vision to double-check repair vs. replace decisions. Mitchell WorkCenter Assisted Review uses this technology to quickly identify estimates that are potentially inaccurate, allowing carriers to more easily maintain estimate quality and consistency, be more selective about sending appraisers into the field, and improve cycle times and productivity.

"Early pilot tests demonstrated that A.I.-identified claims consistently reduced the amount of time for the audit and review function per claim by a substantial margin. WorkCenter Assisted Review is designed to provide insurers with a more targeted and efficient review of all claims," said Olivier Baudoux, Vice President, Product Management and Strategy for Mitchell Auto Physical Damage Solutions.

Mitchell WorkCenter Assisted Review helps insurers:

Increase the volume and accuracy of claims review with little to no increase to review resources

Improve claims outcomes by improving workflow, accuracy and cycle times

Increase operational efficiency by improving and maintaining review accuracy even as claims volume increases

Instill confidence in estimating with Artificial Intelligence technology with increasing consistency over time

Better inform estimating rules with analytics gained from consistent estimate reviews

Save Reviewer time by identifying potential repair or replace errors.

Mitchell WorkCenter Assisted Review is available for implementation for Mitchell WorkCenter claims management solution customers in North America. For more information about Mitchell WorkCenter Assisted Review, please visit www.mitchell.com.

For further collision repair and property casualty industry updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @Mitchell_Intl, @MitchellClaims, @MitchellRepair, @MitchellPBM and LinkedIn.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Tractable

Tractable develops proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms that can learn and perform visual tasks, just like humans. Tractable applies the state-of-the-art in deep learning, taking it from the lab to the real world to solve real problems for businesses. Within insurance, Tractable technology is able to assess damage severity to a vehicle just based on photos, optimizing repair and claims management processes. Founded in 2014, Tractable has a world-class research & development team with over 30 years combined research experience and is backed by Silicon Valley Venture Capital. For more information, please visit www.tractable.io.