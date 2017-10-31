Mitchell and Repairify Sign Strategic Agreement to Integrate Mitchell Diagnostics with asTech

Provides customers of both solutions with unprecedented vehicle diagnostics and repair capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has announced they have signed a strategic agreement with Repairify, Inc. to integrate Repairify's asTech diagnostic services and solutions with the Mitchell Diagnostics System. Users that employ both solutions can benefit from integrated document management to streamline workflows and take advantage of integrated diagnostic solutions from two of the leading diagnostic providers to the collision and automotive claims industries.

Mitchell launched the Mitchell Diagnostics System in June of this year as the result of a collaboration with Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. Mitchell Diagnostics provides an end-to-end diagnostic system that combines appraisal and collision repair workflow applications with Bosch's most advanced aftermarket scan tools. Repairify's asTech solution is the leader in remote diagnostic services and provides vehicle connectivity to OEM scan tools via the Internet. Repairify also offers mobile diagnostic service, in-shop diagnostic technicians and regional diagnostic and calibration service centers.

"We recognize that in certain repair scenarios, an OEM tool or additional technical assistance may be required to complete the required repairs," said Jack Rozint, Vice President of Repair Sales and Service at Mitchell. "This partnership allows our joint customers to leverage an integrated solution that provides near 100 percent coverage of vehicles with a common document management system."

Insurers, OEMs, collision repair facilities and fleet operators that utilize Mitchell Connect will benefit from automated document management of scan results from both asTech and Mitchell Diagnostics devices. For those utilizing other information providers' systems, the integration provides streamlined document routing for both companies' scans.

Frank Terlep, Chief Technology Officer, Repairify, said, "This agreement provides our mutual customers with a total vehicle electronics diagnostic and repair solution, including a seamless method to send and store diagnostic repair documentation. The agreement also gives Mitchell Diagnostic users improved access to our in-shop diagnostic technicians, on-site mobile diagnostic services and our regional service and calibration centers."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify is the parent company of asTech™, which focuses on providing OEM diagnostics to collision repair shops nationwide via their asTech™ remote diagnostic device. Additionally, they provide mobile diagnostic services and expert level electronics technicians to work on any vehicle, no matter how complex, to any collision repair facility that does not have one on staff. Repairify is headquartered in Plano, TX. For more information, please call 888-486-1166 or visit astech.com.