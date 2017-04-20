Mitchell Utilizes New Technology to Improve Outcomes on Workers' Compensation Bills

Company's SmartPrice™ Solutions drive significant value for carriers, third party administrators and self-insured employers

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Mitchell International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) industry, today introduced the next level and evolution of specialty bill review for the workers' compensation market. After acquiring Qmedtrix in October 2016, Mitchell developed this new, market-leading solution by integrating Qmedtrix's product platform with the specialty bill review and provider negotiation systems that make up the company's SmartPrice Solutions: FairPay® Specialty Bill Review and Mitchell Negotiations.

The integrated technology delivers additional value on a state-by-state basis by going beyond traditional specialty bill review capabilities. Using proven analytics methodologies, Mitchell's system now can provide added services in usual and customary states that offer a wider breadth of savings on professional and facility bills. In addition, the integration has also created unprecedented opportunities for savings in fee schedule jurisdictions.

"The integration of these three proven platforms, combined with Mitchell's expert ability to optimize cost containment workflows on a state-by-state basis, helps deliver a new layer of value for workers' compensation carriers, third party administrators and self-insured employers," said Michael Parker, the new product leader for SmartPrice Solutions. "With the advanced capabilities and potential for savings we can offer, Mitchell's SmartPrice Solutions now go above and beyond traditional specialty bill review capabilities."

"The new solution adds additional data and expertise to our already-robust workers' compensation solution offering," said Nina L. Smith, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell's Casualty Solutions Group. "Mitchell's customers are now even more prepared to manage rising medical costs and regulatory changes and achieve improved business outcomes."

Mitchell is a proud exhibitor at the Risk Management Society (RIMS) conference, which takes place April 23-26 in Philadelphia, and will be discussing the integrated technology solution at booth #2401.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc., delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.