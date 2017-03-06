MITRE Appoints Dr. LaVerne H. Council Senior Vice President and General Manager

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - The MITRE Corporation has named Dr. LaVerne H. Council as Senior Vice President and General Manager of MITRE's Center for Connected Government (CCG), effective April 3. CCG includes four of MITRE's federally funded research and development centers (FFRDC)- the Center for Enterprise Modernization, the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute (HSSEDI™), the Judiciary Engineering and Modernization Center, and the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare.

Dr. Council previously worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), where she served since July 2015 as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Information and Technology (OI&T) and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In that capacity, she was responsible for the day-to-day activities of VA's $4+ billion IT budget and more than 16,000 employees and contractors. In recognition of her contributions, LaVerne received the employee Meritorious Award, which commended her for leading the largest transformation in OI&T's history.

In her new role at MITRE, Dr. Council will be responsible for CCG's federal civilian strategy and customer engagements.

"LaVerne brings considerable experience and knowledge in strategic thinking, strategy development and execution, and global business operations, as well as a deep commitment to public service," said Dr. Jason Providakes, MITRE president and chief executive officer. "She has demonstrated intellectual curiosity, a willingness to fail fast, and an innovative drive. I firmly believe that she is uniquely qualified to serve as our new general manager and will successfully leverage our FFRDC platform to increase impact, address 'whole-of-government' issues, and strengthen our value from our government sponsors' points of view."

Prior to joining VA, Dr. Council served as CEO of Council Advisory Services, LLC and Chair of the National Board of Trustees for the March of Dimes. Previously, she was Corporate Vice President and first Global CIO for Johnson & Johnson, where she was responsible for managing IT and related systems for a $61+ billion worldwide enterprise that included more than 250 operating companies in 57 countries. In addition, she has held positions as Global Vice President for Information Technology, Global Business Solutions and Development Services at Dell Inc., and as the Global Partner for Supply Chain at Ernst & Young.

