MITRE Hosts IoT-themed Mass Innovation Nights Event

BEDFORD, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) and The MITRE Corporation are collaborating to host #MIN98, an IoT-focused startup showcase and networking event, on Wednesday, May 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at MITRE's Massachusetts headquarters, 202 Burlington Road, Bedford, MA.

"Mass Innovation Nights 98 will be our third event with MITRE, and we appreciate their commitment to supporting the local innovation community," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and Innovation Women. "MITRE continues to demonstrate this commitment to innovation in the Boston region."

"We continue to see value in supporting local entrepreneurship events," said Pete Sherlock, MITRE senior vice president and chief operating officer. "Engaging with the innovation community is essential to our public interest mission. We're addressing complex challenges of national and global significance and access to local startups is a key part of that. Our role for our government sponsors is to be a bridge for innovation."

Mass Innovation Nights #98 features experts, networking, tabletop presentations with new local products and presentations from the winners of online voting. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Two student-founded startups from Bentley University, Sales Sparks and Sooshay, will also present. Guests are encouraged to use hashtag #MIN98 and @MassInno to share their photos and commentary. Companies showcasing new products at #MIN98 include:

AndrosRobotics

blink'r

Blustream

Cimetrics

CrowdComfort

Kuvée

MedKit

Senter

SiteSage

Tive

WatchRX

There will also be experts from:

MITRE

Iotopia

PTC

Swiss Re Management Corp.

BIBSMA

ProperOrange

Mass Innovation Nights gatherings typically generate hundreds of Tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for the launching companies. To attend, please RSVP by May 2, 2017.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 8 years, it has launched almost 1000 new products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website at mass.innovationnights.com/.

About MITRE

MITRE is a not-for-profit organization that operates research and development centers sponsored by the federal government. Learn more.