MITRE Named General Steward in MOU with Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency

MCLEAN, VA and BEDFORD, MA--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - The MITRE Corporation has been named a General Steward in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with The Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT).

GIFT, a nonprofit international network formed in 2011 to respond to the global financial crisis, facilitates communication among governments and the private sector to find and share solutions for promoting fiscal transparency. Seventy-five countries have participated in GIFT conferences and workshops, benefiting from technical guidance, research, and peer-to-peer learning from other participating countries and from the GIFT Stewards.

The role of a Steward is critical to the work of the GIFT Action Network. Stewards define GIFT's guiding principles and norms and ensure that they continue to: evolve to meet the value proposition of the network; set the global agenda and provide strategic advice to the Action Network; propose and agree upon the work streams and participate in them; lead efforts to implement agreements and report on products and results; establish working groups and contribute their expertise and resources to them; and provide intellectual and financial support, including in-kind and human resource support.

"MITRE's interest in GIFT stems from our public interest mission and that fiscal stability is a global issue, not just a domestic one," said Jim Cook, MITRE vice president and director of the Center for Enterprise Modernization (CEM), one of seven federally funded research and development centers that MITRE operates. "Our sponsor, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and other key government stakeholders, such as the Office of Management and Budget and Government Accountability Office, share a common interest in helping to advance fiscal transparency, public accountability, and integrity world-wide. We see a real opportunity to contribute to the mission and critical work of GIFT, and we're honored that the Lead Stewards have invited us to join the network."

The GIFT network director, Juan Pablo Guerrero, pointed out the benefit that MITRE's membership adds, given the synergy between the peer learning activities of the network and MITRE's expertise. "An additional strategic value for GIFT of having MITRE join is in that it will help to maintain high level relations with U.S. government agencies that have been advancing the fiscal transparency agenda for a number of years."

The Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT) is a not-for-profit global network that facilitates dialogue between governments, civil society organizations, private sector and other stakeholders to find and share solutions to challenges in fiscal transparency and participation.

The MITRE Corporation is a private, not-for-profit organization that operates research and development centers for the U.S. government. We provide technical expertise in defense, systems engineering, aviation, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, enterprise modernization, and healthcare. With 70 locations around the world, MITRE collaborates with partner nations, the international community, academia, and research institutions to strengthen national and global security.

