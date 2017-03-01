MITRE, UVA launch Systems Engineering Fellowship for Federal Employees

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - The MITRE Corporation and the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science are launching a Systems Engineering Fellowship for Federal Employees intended to help train the next generation of government technology leaders. MITRE is accepting applications through May 26.

The program offers military and civilian government employees hands-on project and research experience at MITRE with an accelerated master's degree in systems engineering from UVA. The 12-month program and coursework with UVA faculty take place at MITRE's McLean, Va., campus. An applicant's government employer pays all costs, including salary, UVA tuition, and materials.The sponsoring employer also supports the temporary assignment of its employee to MITRE and relocation to the Washington, D.C., Metro area for one year.

Participants will work on projects on behalf of MITRE's federal government sponsors in areas including aviation, civil systems, cybersecurity, defense and intelligence, healthcare, homeland security, and the judiciary.

"We are pleased to team with the University of Virginia School of Engineering to help federal employees tackle the systems engineering challenges of today and tomorrow through a unique combination of academic training and work experience," said Alfred Grasso, MITRE president and CEO. "The program will combine six decades of system engineering experience with a contemporary and internationally recognized engineering curriculum to provide a disciplined, hands-on approach to dealing with the increasingly complex challenges facing our nation today."

"UVA Engineering is committed to preparing engineering leaders who will help create a better, more advanced society," said UVA Engineering Dean Craig Benson. "We are honored to partner with MITRE to make this excellent opportunity available to federal employees, who play such important roles. Our Accelerated Master's Program is renowned for providing a rigorous, real-world, project-based experience, while allowing working professionals to earn their degrees within a timeframe that is realistic for them."

The program's inaugural cohort will begin on August 23.

Visit mitre.org for more information about the fellowship experience, eligibility, and Frequently Asked Questions.

