MiX Telematics Invited to Share Knowledge on Safe Driving at Elite Oil & Gas Health and Safety Industry Conference

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that Executive Vice President Pete Allen has been invited to address the topic, "Six Essential Elements to Ensure Safe Driving in Oil & Gas," at the SPE Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Social Responsibility Conference taking place in New Orleans April 18-20, 2017. Allen is a 25-year veteran of technology and telematics.
While there is a lot of focus on the safe transport of Oil & Gas by large truck and rail, there is less attention on where most of the miles are traveled: in light- and heavy-duty vehicles, among and within field sites. According to CDC data, motor vehicle crashes are the #1 cause of occupational fatalities among oil & gas companies in the US, accounting for more than 40 percent of deaths. There is a lot of room for improvement.
In this session, Allen will describe six aspects that health, safety and environmental managers can and should be focused on to ensure safety of their fleets:
1. Fleet management software
2. In-Vehicle Monitoring Systems (IVMSs), also known as an Electronic On-Board Recorders (EOBRs) or Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)
3. Risk profile ranking of drivers
4. In-cab video monitoring
5. Journey Management software
6. Driver safety training
Who: Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics
What: "Six Essential Elements to Ensure Safe Driving in Oil & Gas"
When: April 18, 2017 at 3.30pm ET
Where: SPE Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Social Responsibility Conference
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 600,000 assets in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics is known for providing the best customer support, including service for life on all solutions and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.