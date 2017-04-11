MiX Telematics Invited to Share Knowledge on Safe Driving at Elite Oil & Gas Health and Safety Industry Conference

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - MiX Telematics ( NYSE : MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that Executive Vice President Pete Allen has been invited to address the topic, "Six Essential Elements to Ensure Safe Driving in Oil & Gas," at the SPE Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Social Responsibility Conference taking place in New Orleans April 18-20, 2017. Allen is a 25-year veteran of technology and telematics.

While there is a lot of focus on the safe transport of Oil & Gas by large truck and rail, there is less attention on where most of the miles are traveled: in light- and heavy-duty vehicles, among and within field sites. According to CDC data, motor vehicle crashes are the #1 cause of occupational fatalities among oil & gas companies in the US, accounting for more than 40 percent of deaths. There is a lot of room for improvement.

In this session, Allen will describe six aspects that health, safety and environmental managers can and should be focused on to ensure safety of their fleets:

1. Fleet management software

2. In-Vehicle Monitoring Systems (IVMSs), also known as an Electronic On-Board Recorders (EOBRs) or Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)

3. Risk profile ranking of drivers

4. In-cab video monitoring

5. Journey Management software

6. Driver safety training

Who: Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics

What: "Six Essential Elements to Ensure Safe Driving in Oil & Gas"

When: April 18, 2017 at 3.30pm ET

Where: SPE Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Social Responsibility Conference