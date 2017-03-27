Mix Up Something Eclectic

On-trend design ideas for your kitchen renovation

For most homes, there's one room that serves as the hub of all activity. From preparing mouthwatering meals to entertaining a house full of guests to grabbing a few minutes to relax with a mug of steaming coffee, the kitchen is the place where it all happens. That's why such careful planning is necessary when you set out to redesign this essential living space.

Layout

Arguably the most important decision is the overall layout of the kitchen, defining which appliances will go where and what architectural details - such as windows and doors - need to be integrated into the plans. Determining how many and what kind of cabinets you need can be even more complex, and contemporary design can help open up plenty of options.

In the past, cabinetry was fairly straightforward. Lower cabinets were topped with a counter, then a backsplash and a matching set of cabinets above. These days, design is far less predictable, and introducing variety through the cabinetry is a savvy designer's trick to grab attention. The comprehensive product lines from Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. make it easy to mix diverse finishes, door styles and wood species to blend different design techniques while achieving an eclectic but cohesive feel.

For example, you could pair complementary styles and colors for the upper and lower cabinets, or create some contrast between the perimeter and island to capture an on-trend, eye-catching look that is anything but boring. You can also rely on varying heights and sizes to create more visual variety.

Color

A more eclectic kitchen style brings plenty of character on its own, so a color palette that lets the architectural and structural details really shine is more appropriate than bold splashes of vibrant color. That said, there's still plenty of room to create visual interest and integrate multiple hues to give the room extra depth and charm.

Subtle shades of gray may be just the ticket. Gray cabinetry has grown in popularity in recent years. In fact, more than two-thirds of designers believe gray is the fastest growing color trend in cabinetry, according to data from RICKI Research. The Nature Collection from Wellborn Cabinet is one way to achieve this look. The line of gray paints and stains is available in one stain option and two paint options, allowing for nearly endless possibilities, especially when you consider integrating a standout color to make a feature like an island countertop really pop.

Function

While the exterior of the cabinets is what you (and your guests) will appreciate when they first enter the room, it's what lies hidden behind doors that makes a good kitchen truly great. After spending so much time creating the perfect look, your kitchen demands the right tools and enhancements to make it functional. The trick is to look for unexpected ways to add practical performance.

For example, a shallow drawer is an ideal location for kitchen knives so you can free up counter space from a bulky butcher block. A slotted wood knife drawer is the perfect solution to securely hold each of your knives and help prevent dull blades and cut fingers.

If you're stuck with an awkward space, look for creative ways to make it work for you. For example, a narrow gap could be closed with a unique pull-out cabinet, such as Wellborn Cabinet's Base Canister Organizer Pullout Cabinet, which holds three small, one medium and three large containers. The quart containers are included with this canister organizer when ordered direct from the company.

Storage

Keeping what's inside your cabinets organized only adds to a newly redesigned kitchen's enhanced function. One often-overlooked solution is using drawers for pots and pans. The ability to store each pot with its corresponding lid eliminates the jumbled stacks and hard-to-reach pieces common in many kitchens. Extra-deep drawers, paired with drawer storage options provide sectioned, adjustable options depending upon size of pots and pans. Another option: an adjustable wood board peg system that lets you customize the peg locations to fit your pots and pans just right.

Find more inspiration and planning tools to create the contemporary kitchen of your dreams at wellborn.com.

Going Gray

Gray may be neutral, but today's designers know that the subtle hue is anything but dull. Follow these tips to help make the most of this versatile shade.

1. Although a sleek and modern design may be the first look you envision with gray, you can also create warm, cozy spaces by using materials like wood and rich tones such as red, yellow and orange.

2. Avoid overdoing bold accent colors, which can overpower the gray and make a room seem busy. Rely on lighting and white accents, such as countertops and backsplashes, to add some brightness to the room.

3. If the idea of going all gray is overwhelming, opt instead to do a statement piece in gray, such as an island or other feature element you want to showcase.

