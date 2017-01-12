Mizuho Announces Senior Equity Capital Markets Appointments

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Mizuho Americas ( NYSE : MFG) today announced the continued expansion of its equity capital markets business with the appointments of J.T. Deignan and Mariano Gaut as Managing Directors charged with further strengthening the firm's equity and convertible capital-raising offering across the healthcare and real estate sectors.

Derek Dillon, Managing Director and Head of US Equity Capital Markets for Mizuho, said, "The addition of these talented and highly experienced senior capital markets professionals greatly enhances our industry coverage and product capabilities and builds on the strong momentum our equity and convertible capital raising business has enjoyed over the last two years, with Mizuho lead managing over $37 billion of transactions, resulting in a rapid advancement in the U.S. equity and equity-linked underwriting league tables."

Deignan, previously head of real estate equity capital markets at UBS, joins Mizuho as a Managing Director responsible for the firm's growing real estate ECM business. A seasoned capital markets banker with extensive senior corporate relationships, Deignan was a lead banker in over $70 billion of U.S. real estate related equity transactions over the last fifteen years. Deignan's track record includes some of the highest profile equity financings in the sector, such as Welltower's purchase of Genesis Healthcare's real estate assets, General Growth Properties' historic financial restructuring and NorthStar Realty Finance's asset management spin-off and related equity financing.

Gaut comes to Mizuho from Citigroup with twenty years of experience originating, structuring and executing equity, convertible and derivative financing transactions and advising on a wide range of strategic and structured equity and share repurchase solutions for both U.S. and global clients. As a lead banker, Gaut was responsible for raising more than $30 billion in equity and convertible capital in the healthcare sector across the managed care, pharmaceuticals, healthcare services and biotechnology verticals, and over $60 billion in equity-linked financings for clients in a range of industries, including landmark transactions for Allergan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Stanley Black & Decker and Archer-Daniels Midland Co., among others.

Mizuho has created significant momentum within the US ECM space recently, with the largest market share gain on Wall Street over the past two years and lead roles on a number of noteworthy transactions for clients, including the largest IPO, secondary offering and convertible in 2015 and the largest convertible for 2016. Mizuho also boasts a growing equity research platform, with a team of dedicated sector analysts covering Energy, Healthcare, REITs, Retail and Technology.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.