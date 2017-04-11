Mizuho Continues Investment Banking Build with Senior West Coast Healthcare Hire

NEW YORK, NY and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Mizuho Americas announces the addition of Alexander Lim as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Alex joins Mizuho's expanding North American investment banking platform with a mandate to originate and execute equity, M&A and other strategic capital raising activities for West Coast based healthcare sector companies. Lim will be located in Mizuho's San Francisco office and report to Jason Fertig, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

"Fueled by continued innovation and rising demand from mature and emerging market population growth, the healthcare sector remains a dynamic area of opportunity for our global corporate client base," said John Humphreys, Managing Director and Head of Mizuho's North American Investment Banking business. "With the addition of Jason to head the team and Alex to lead West Coast coverage, we are well positioned to bring Mizuho's multi-product platform to healthcare clients going forward."

Lim brings over fifteen years of healthcare investment banking experience advising major pharmaceutical, medical technology and other healthcare sector companies with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and debt and equity financings and nearly $80 billion of aggregate transaction volume to Mizuho.

He most recently served as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, for Oppenheimer & Co in San Francisco, responsible for leading banking coverage in biotech, medtech, diagnostics and life science tools sectors for their West Coast healthcare group. Prior to Oppenheimer, Lim held several positions in healthcare investment banking with Lazard, where he advised companies including Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Hologic, among others. Lim holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Princeton University.

In addition to Lim, Mizuho has made several other recent hires in healthcare, including Joseph Suriani, Director, and a number of analyst and associate level bankers as part of the ongoing build out of its US investment banking team.

Mizuho also boasts a strong healthcare equity research platform, with a team of dedicated analysts covering the biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals and healthcare services sectors.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com