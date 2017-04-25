Mizuho is ranked number 1 in Institutional Investor's Annual Ranking of Japan's Sales teams

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - In a highly competitive context across generalist sales, Mizuho takes the top spot in the generalist sales category, with Nomura following in 2nd place. SMBC Nikko and Daiwa are in 3rd and 4th place, respectively. UBS rounded out the top 5 and has the distinction of being the highest-ranked non-domestic firm in the sales ranking. Over 650 voters cast votes in the generalist sales voting.

"Sales is a critical part of a sell side firms arsenal, talking to their ability to successfully monetize their current products, and reach new investors for new capital raises," comments Will Rowlands-Rees, MD Research Institutional Investor. "Interestingly on the surface of our results there is a real split in overall excellence that investors have identified, but like always -- the real insight comes underneath these overall insights to look at the demographic specifics."

This Year's Top Ten Japan Generalist Sales Teams:

1 Mizuho Securities Group 2 Nomura 3 SMBC Nikko Securities 4 Daiwa Securities Group 5 UBS 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. 7 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8 Credit Suisse 9 Citi 10 Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co.

The voters were asked to nominate up to four salespeople of their choice across eight sales attributes. The results are weighted by assets under management and place rank. The winners are based on the top aggregate of all eight attributes.

The eight attributes are:

Best understanding of client needs and customized service

Best at providing special services (company visits, conferences, etc.)

Knowledge and effective communication of research product

Most proactive in facilitating/integrating access to analysts

Quality of idea generation

Quality of relationship

Quality of service intensity and responsiveness

Best at providing global context for Japanese portfolios





For full ranking results, analysis and methodology, visit the ranking here.

About Institutional Investor

Now entering its fifth decade, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost financial publications with incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. Institutional Investor Research is the premier resource for information and unparalleled insight into the leading equity and fixed-income research analysts, corporate leaders and money management professionals in every corner of the globe. For more information, visit www.institutionalinvestor.com.