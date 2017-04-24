Mizuho and Nomura Are Tied at No. 1 on Institutional Investor's Team Based All-Japan Research Team

J.P. Morgan Is Highest-Ranked Non-Domestic Firm in Annual Ranking of Leading Sell-Side Analysts

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Japanese sell-side research distinction continues to be a battle for excellence, according to Institutional Investor's 2017 All-Japan Research Team.

Mizuho Securities Group and Nomura are tied in first place with 30 positions in the new team based ranking, in which all analysts at each firm are grouped together to create one ranking per firm in each sector. However, in the analyst based rankings, in which all analysts are counted individually, Mizuho Securities Group is in first place with 32 positions and Nomura is in second place with 29 positions.

SMBC Nikko Securities is ranked third place, Daiwa Securities Group received a 4th place ranking, and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. rounds out the top 5 in both rankings. J.P. Morgan is ranked 6th in both rankings and earns the title of this year's highest-ranking non-domestic firm, a title that was held last year by UBS. This was the result of 427 institutions participating this year -- an increase of 20% -- casting an impressive 11% more votes.

This year's top ten Team Based All-Japan Research Team:

1 Mizuho Securities Group 1 Nomura 3 SMBC Nikko Securities 4 Daiwa Securities Group 5 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. 6 J.P. Morgan 7 UBS 8 Citi 9 Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. 10 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10 Deutsche Securities

This year's top ten Analyst Based All-Japan Research Team:

1 Mizuho Securities Group 2 Nomura 3 SMBC Nikko Securities 4 Daiwa Securities Group 5 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. 6 J.P. Morgan 7 Citi 7 UBS 9 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10 Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co.

Among the investment trends uncovered by this year's results:

Continued macro uncertainty reflects in Japan voting this year. Economics has the highest number of participants this year with 270 firms voting - this is an increase of 13% from last year.





For full ranking results, analysis and methodology, visit the ranking here.

