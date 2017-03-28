MJTV Begins, "What Is A Beautiful Woman", Branding And Marketing Campaign In Advance Of VOLUPTAS Market Launch

WHIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Michael James Enterprises, Inc. ( OTCQB : MJTV) launches, "What is a Beautiful Woman" branding and marketing campaign in advance of the VOLUPTAS market launch. After much time and thought and conferring with different experts and groups MJTV has set out to describe through an image as a company-wide focus on "What is a Beautiful Woman". Shelley Rizzo, the graphic designer, collaborated with MJTV Chief Operating Officer, Gina Morreale, on the design and descriptive words of the new logo. They also decided to name her -- "BEAUTY".

Like the Fearless Girl Statue in New York City staring down the Financial District's famous Bull, MJTV's new Logo "BEAUTY" depicts what we believe is an image of the total beauty of a woman. This image of "Beauty" is the total empowerment of a woman in her quest in all areas of life including but not limited to education, career, spirituality, sport, sexuality -- the total embodiment of the overall beauty of a woman.

MJTV COO, Gina Morreale stated, "As the Top female executive of MJTV and a 17 year cancer survivor I was approached by our CEO and tasked with this effort and given full authority in this project and logo change design. I feel strongly that our new branding effort and logo speaks directly to the overall beauty of a woman. We are open to further additions and thoughts so please email us at info@mjenterprises.com if you have any comments or thoughts. Lastly, I am extremely proud to lead this project and be a part of a company that truly is focused on empowering women."

MJTV's main product, VOLUPTAS is one such example of the company's efforts to empower women allowing them to take control of their own sexuality. MJTV's effort to dive deeper into the idea of empowering women was to create an image that we felt described the overall inner beauty of a woman -- any woman.

