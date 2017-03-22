MJTV Develops Two More Essential Oil Alchemys To Add On To The VOLUPTAS Project LUNA Line

WHIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Michael James Enterprises, Inc. ( OTCQB : MJTV), is pleased to report that the company has developed two more essential oil alchemy products and is in the final test marketing for both products. This will bring MJTV essential oil product line to 3 with an additional two more essential oil mixtures to come in the near future bringing the total to 5.

The essential oil line will be expanded from LUNA to include the following potential names VENUS (Goddess of Love), EROS (GOD of Love), JANUS (God Of Beginnings/Change), and JUVENTAS (Goddess of youth and rejuvenation), and CUPID. There are several other names under consideration as well, which will be narrowed down and chosen for each essential oil alchemy once ready for release. Samples of the product have been introduced to an already existing customer base and once feedback is fully collected the final products will be chosen and released

These essential oils continue to help build awareness for the VOLUPTAS Project. This helps to further expand our company and product following further growing upon the already existing hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. As we expand on our essential oil line, we further expand and continue to escalate the excitement for the coming release of MJTV's marquee product launch -- VOLUPTAS.

