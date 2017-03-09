MJTV Files Patent Application for Its Science Backed Female Sexual Arousal Booster VOLUPTAS and Consolidates Convertible Notes

WHIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Michael James Enterprises, Inc. ( OTCQB : MJTV) is extremely pleased to report that approximately two weeks ago it filed for patent protection for VOLUPTAS. VOLUPTAS is the most effective Female sexual arousal enhancer and MJTV expects to bring the VOLUPTAS to market in the next 3 to 6 months. Additionally, on Monday of this week, MJTV was able to consolidate the convertible notes that were currently converting and selling against each other.

Consolidating the notes was critical and will eliminate the competition between convertible note holders selling against each other in the market. This should allow for a more orderly market for MJTV as well as eliminate the downward pressure that had driven the price of MJTV shares down over the past few months and is anticipated to lead to increased share values moving forward.

VOLUPTAS is now patent pending. Packaging and delivery is non-invasive with a tiny solution administered sublingual. MJTV has several former Victoria's Secret models who have given endorsing testimonials. Three D Product molds and samples are expected to be created in the next few weeks with stability testing completed within a few months.

MJTV CEO, James M. Farinella, stated, "I am very pleased to have been able to consolidate the convertible notes that were converting and competing against each other to get out of their position. The timing of this could not be better as we are now patent pending and are ready to move the manufacturing process forward and prepare for our market launch of VOLUPTAS."

