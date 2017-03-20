MJTV More Than Doubles The Number Of Units Of LUNA Sold In The First Quarter Of 2017

WHIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Michael James Enterprises, Inc. ( OTCQB : MJTV), is pleased to report that the company has more than doubled the number of units sold of its first product LUNA. MJTV bottled up 50 units of LUNA and offered it for sale at a promotional price of $20 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Slight product mixture changes and labeling were made and presented at a few local events in New York over a few week period recently resulting in the product completely selling out and becoming back ordered.

MJTV bottled up an additional 50 units, which were immediately sold. An additional 75 to 100 bottles were then requested. More inventory was recently ordered and will be mixed and assembled this week with delivery in the next ten days.

Our first product, LUNA is known as the Goddess of the Moon and is associated with moon magic. LUNA is a Lavender based alchemy of five essential oils and peptide formulated to promote reducing anxiety, emotional stress, and calming and sedative effects for promoting and improving sleep. The essential oils and peptide in Lune have, through studies, shown to improve the quality of sleep, including the length of sleep, restfulness and reduce symptoms of insomnia.

MJTV is quickly moving forward with VOLUPTAS (a booster of female sexual arousal) which will be our primary product offered for sale. Manufacturing prep is being done including slight delivery method adjustments and refinements. Additionally, MJTV has also received several requests for VOLUPTAS to be added into already existing distribution channels once ready for release.

MJTV CEO, James M. Farinella stated, "We are extremely pleased by the reaction to LUNA. It only confirms that we are on the right track. In fact, anticipation for our Marque product VOLUPTAS is quickly building and has actually led to several companies wanting to secure VOLUPTAS for inclusion in their already existing sales channels."

Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "will," "expects," and other terms with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and speak only as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.