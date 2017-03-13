MJTV Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Globe Medical Tech, Inc. for Female Sexual Arousal Enhancer

WHIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Michael James Enterprises, Inc. ( OTCQB : MJTV) is pleased to report that it has entered into a design and development agreement with Globe Medical Tech, Inc. of Houston, Texas for the revolutionary female sexual booster VOLUPTAS. This agreement takes the VOLUPTAS product all the way from design, prototypes, stability testing to market launch.

While the schematics and basic design of the ingenious non-invasive delivery system have already been created, Globe will resize the delivery system based on the optimum quantity of the active ingredient to be administered. They will also incorporate FDA and ISO guidelines in the design input. In the final phase Globe will create functional samples with final medical grade material integrated. Each of the three phases of the agreement will take approximately 2 to 4 weeks.

MJTV CEO, James M. Farinella stated, "this is a major step for MJTV in bringing our VOLUPTAS product to the market. We are focused on accelerating this process so that we can reach our goal of profitability as soon as possible. Through our preliminary marketing efforts, we have already received an enormous amount of interest for the product so we expect sales to quickly grow from the moment we make VOLUPTAS available to the market."

Safe Harbor Statement

