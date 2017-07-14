MK Automotive Attracts New Financing Package

Premium Streaming Cable TV Package Offerings, Company Growth in Focus

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 14, 2017) - MK Automotive, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU), a live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) subscription service and original content incubator, announced today announced today that it has entered into a new $290,000 financing agreement with a privately-held investment company. The financing proceeds will permit Clikia to offer a premium streaming Cable TV package, which is expected to include major Latin channels, and allow for a more aggressive posture in the company's growth-through acquisition strategy.

MKAU's CEO, David Loflin, stated, "We are excited to establish this new financing relationship and firmly believe this is a necessary step in the right direction, especially where our ongoing national social media marketing campaign, increasing subscription revenues and North American market share growth are concerned." Mr. Loflin also stated that a complete update, including information regarding the new financing, would be included in the company's quarterly report for the three months ended June 30th, which is to be filed in the near future.

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

