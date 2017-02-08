MK Automotive, Inc.: Clikia's Social Broadcast Platform to Launch on March 1, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - MK Automotive, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU), Clikia announces today that it plans to launch its Social Broadcasting Platform on March 1, 2017.

This platform will allow users to create broadcast channels designed to embed content on their personal websites and interact with their favorite social media websites. This will create additional revenue for the company while maintaining affordability for users. It will allow users to create and market their own TV channel, broadcasting their favorite content across Clikia.

Services can be viewed at http://clikia.tv

