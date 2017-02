MK Automotive, Inc. Expects to Achieve Current Information Status by Morning

Action comes on the heels of the announcement of the company entering the "OTT" space with the acquisition of Video Content Service Provider Clikia

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - MK Automotive Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU) announces today that it expects to achieve current information status by morning.

This action comes on the heels of the announcement that the company is entering the "OTT" space with the acquisition of video content service provider Clikia. "We are going to keep moving the company forward in every step, every need and every way necessary," said MK Automotive CEO David Loflin.

Service can be viewed at http://clikia.tv

