MK Automotive Seeks Bigger Footprint for Clikia App Video Streaming

Company Eyes Growth Through Acquisition Strategy

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - MK Automotive, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU), a live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) subscription service and original content incubator, today discussed its continuing efforts to bolster the company's video streaming channel-development strategy and efforts towards expanding its executive ranks.

MKAU's CEO, David Loflin, stated, "Our video streaming channel development is proceeding in a steady manner, and subscriber acquisition is positive due to our ongoing social media marketing strategy. As we are able to strengthen our channel offerings, we fully expect to increase our share of the OTT market." Mr. Loflin concluded by stating that the efforts aimed at bringing executive-level talent into the company are encouraging and that he believes success in this regard is close at hand.

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

