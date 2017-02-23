MK Automotive's Clikia Announces Launch Date; Brings Cord Cutting to the Masses

Clikia readies for launch after successful Apple iOS "Test Flight" and Android test, on Google Play, of its mobile app

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - MK Automotive, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU), a company specializing in live TV video streaming services and social media aggregation, is excited to announce full scale launch of services March 3, 2017.

"Valuable feedback and stellar test results on both Apple iOS and Android systems have pushed up our launch date," said MK Automotive CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin. Loflin added, "I want to personally thank all of those who took the time to test and share valuable insight. The full launch of Clikia will take the market by storm."

Shortly after launch, Clikia will begin an aggressive marketing campaign, covering all TV markets, including a strong social media marketing program. This is a two part simultaneous launch: Channel and Social Media Broadcasting Platform.

Clikia will provide a shareholders update with details on the channel listings, subscription tiers and the new self-broadcasting features.

View Clikia at http://clikia.tv

About Clikia

With the launch of Clikia, we will enter the "over-the-top" content delivery industry. We view "over-the-top" as an extremely attractive, and active, marketplace, positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video. OTT stands for "over-the-top," the term used for the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable. Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the more "established" consumer groups who are more comfortable with securing a complete buffet of programming options.

Forward Looking Statements

