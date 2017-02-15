MK Automotive's Clikia Extends Invites to Users and OTT Experts to Test its iOS Mobile App

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - MK Automotive, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU), announced today that its Clikia video platform has opened an official Apple "Test Flight" of its new mobile app that operates on the Apple iOS operating system.

"This step is important in completing our control panel to meet the needs of our subscribers and we are thankful to our testers for the important help and feedback in its configuration. This "Test Flight" is open to 250 users, and Clikia will connect directly with many of the participants," said MK Automotive CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin.

"According to a recent Forbes article Apple App Store generated over $20 billion in revenues for developers like clikia. We are excited to be part of such a large ecosystem", said MK Automotive CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin.

To request a participation invite, please send an email to testflight@clikia.tv

Services can be viewed at http://clikia.tv

About Clikia: With the launch of Clikia, we will enter the "over-the-top" content delivery industry. We view "over-the-top" as an extremely attractive and active marketplace, positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video. OTT stands for "over-the-top," the term used for the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable. Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the more "established" consumer groups who are more comfortable with securing a complete buffet of programming options.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.