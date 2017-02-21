MK Automotive's Clikia Gives Update on the ios Test for its Mobile App

Clikia fills 250 Apple ios test request slots and now invites users to test the Android Version of its App through the Google Play Store

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - MK Automotive, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MKAU) announced today that its Apple "Test Flight" has filled the 250 invitations to test its mobile app and now requests testers of the Android version of its mobile app through the Google Play Store.

"The feedback we have received has been a valuable step to full launch, now we need testers to help in the next step with the evaluation and test of our Google Play Store App on their favorite Android device," said MK Automotive CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin.

To participate, please search the word "clikia" in the Google Play Store.

Service can be view at http://clikia.tv

About Clikia: With the launch of Clikia, we will enter the "over-the-top" content delivery industry. We view "over-the-top" as an extremely attractive, and active, marketplace, positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video. OTT stands for "over-the-top," the term used for the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable. Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the more "established" consumer groups who are more comfortable with securing a complete buffet of programming options.

