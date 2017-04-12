News Room
April 12, 2017 02:00 ET

Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending December 31, 2016

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Mkango Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MKA)(AIM:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango"), is pleased to announce that it has released the audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending December 31,2016. The reports will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp).

