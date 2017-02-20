Mkango Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 20, 2017) - Mkango Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MKA)(AIM:MKA) (the "Corporation" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on February 16, 2017 (the "Meeting"). All business put forth at the Meeting was approved by the shareholders of the Corporation, including:

re-election of Derek Linfield, William Dawes, Alexander Lemon, David Berg, Eugene Chen and Adrian Reynolds as Directors of the Corporation;





re-appointment of Meyers Norris Penny LLP as auditors of the Corporation;





approval of the stock option plan of the Corporation in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Mkango Resources Ltd.,

William Dawes, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, delays in obtaining financing or governmental or stock exchange approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.