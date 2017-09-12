MM Asset Management Exercises Control Over 9.1% of the Common Shares of Pacific Insight Electronics

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - MM Asset Management Inc. ("MMAM") announced that it exercises control or direction over 634,200 common shares of Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. ("Pacific Insight"), which represents approximately 9.10% of Pacific Insight's 6,949,687 outstanding common shares, as reported by Pacific Insight in its Management Information Circular dated August 28, 2017.

MMAM encourages Pacific Insight's management and board of directors to consider all of the options that are available to them in order to maximize shareholder value.