The MMHA Home Showcase highlights the best of the best in manufactured homes - October 13-15, 2017

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - At the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Home Showcase, October 13-15, 2017, attendees can tour six spectacular model homes from member manufacturers representing the latest in design trends and innovations; including one home having its Michigan debut.

The brand new "Catena" model from Michigan-based Champion Home Builders will be on display for the first time. This multi-section features three large bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an exceptional en-suite and walk-in closet, two full bathrooms, a built-in entertainment center, chef's kitchen with granite countertops and island, walk-in pantry and a contemporary electric fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves.

"With many Michigan families' already proud Champion home owners, we are pleased to highlight our new prototype design at the MMHA Home Showcase," said Bruce Thelen, vice president, sales & marketing Champion Home Builders.

Fully decorated and furnished, the model homes feature gorgeous open floor plans, incredible kitchens and luxurious master baths from Champion Home Builders, Clayton Homes, Skyline Homes, Manufactured Housing Enterprises and Adventure Homes. For example, the well-appointed Stone Creek Mansion Elite by Manufactured Housing Enterprises features four bedrooms, two full baths and a stone surround gas fireplace while the spacious Skyline Homes Arlington -- with more than 2,100 square feet -- boasts glass mosaic tiling, two-toned cabinetry and a covered porch.

Home prices, as displayed, range from $19,900 to $107,000.

"The MMHA Home Showcase is a great way to experience the quality, style and sophistication of manufactured homes," said Darren Ing, director of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association. "Michigan has a healthy appreciation of manufactured homes -- ranking in the top 10 of manufactured home deliveries -- but some people still have a misconceptions about manufactured homes. This showcase will change many minds."

While at the MMHA Home Showcase, enter to win a $500 gift certificate good at McLaughlin's Home Furnishing Designs.

The MMHA Home Showcase is an exhibit within The Novi Home Show and does not cost additional admission. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) to The Novi Home Show is $10, senior admissions (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under get in free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included. Purchase advance tickets online at novihomeshow.com. $1-off admission coupons available at novihomeshow.com, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, in Detroit Newspapers Homestyle and Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine. Beginning October 2, pick up discount show coupons at any Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts location and Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores.

Please visit www.michhome.org for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146030/Images/Manufactured_homes_on_display_at_The_Novi_Home_Sho-f13f94b7d5f6b7fcb41f72901763a729.JPG