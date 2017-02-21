MMHA members a strong showing at the 2017 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show

OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Members of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) showed strong support for the industry at the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show 2017.

"As someone who has been working in the manufactured housing industry for more than 30 years, I can honestly say that I was inspired at this year's Louisville Home Show. The homes are first class with every amenity you can imagine. The smiles and positive vibes from everyone at the show were contagious. It's clear to me that our industry is stepping out of the rain and into sunny days ahead," said Barb Margosian, director of operations, Sherwood Properties.

"Show attendance from Michigan was the largest we've seen in a number of years," said Darren Ing, director of MMHA. "With more members buying new homes, it's a good indication of where the industry is headed nationally and locally."

According to Ing, there were 50 homes on display and he noticed the open floor plan trend was prevalent in the homes showcased. "There are some single-section homes you would never know were a single-section," he said.

Other home trends causing excitement at the show include 4 bedroom models, amazing kitchens, barn doors on rails and fireplaces.

Attendees were raving about the Mohican model by Adventure Home with the fireplace and curved wall, noted Ing. "There was nothing else like it at the show. Many of the higher end models on display were priced from $90,000 to the low $100,000s. Although those are not the typical price point for homes traditionally sold in Michigan, it was inspiring to see where manufactured homes are headed in terms of design and quality," said Ing.

"The 2017 Louisville Home Show was tremendous for Adventure Homes as well as the entire industry," said Rich Rice, director of operations for Adventure Homes. "The optimism and excitement was infectious. Consumer demand for manufactured homes seems to be increasing at an extremely high rate as the manufactured homes offered today give consumers higher end options and designs rivaling site-built construction at an affordable price!"

MMHA is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home with its members. The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media and government about the quality, affordability, design and beauty of the homes.

