M*Modal Awarded #1 KLAS Category Leader for Speech Recognition, Back-End in Annual Report

M*Modal Fluency for Transcription achieves the top ranking from leading healthcare organizations for helping clients deliver better patient care

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, announced M*Modal Fluency for Transcription® is awarded #1 Category Leader, Speech Recognition: Back-End in the recently published 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. Based solely on confidential client feedback and product evaluations over a one-year period (December 2015 to December 2016), the Best in KLAS report recognizes companies that have made significant strides to improve healthcare. The esteemed Category Leader rankings are awarded by considering 25 performance criteria in five categories.

See how different vendor solutions stack up against each other in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, including M*Modal #1 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR and M*Modal #1 KLAS Category Leader, Speech Recognition: Back-End.

M*Modal Fluency for Transcription, with its blend of speech recognition and natural language understanding technologies, helps healthcare organizations increase efficiency, reduce operational expenses associated with clinical documentation, and improve documentation quality. Fluency for Transcription optimizes clinical documentation workflows, speeds up the revenue cycle, helps achieve HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and regulatory compliance and supports Meaningful Use requirements, all while providing physicians flexible options to create clinical documentation which frees up more physician time for patient care.

By capturing spoken dictation and turning it into both text and structured data, Fluency for Transcription enables clinicians to simultaneously create rich patient information and encoded documents that are interoperable with many systems and empower many users. Additionally, the cloud-based M*Modal transcription platform affords productivity-enhancing portability so that physicians can document using multiple devices and workflows, from any location. With Fluency for Transcription's robust EHR integrations, physicians can easily and accurately dictate notes directly in Epic®, Cerner®, MEDITECH®, athenahealth®, Allscripts® and 100s of other EHRs.

"When we implemented our EMR system, we moved to M*Modal because Fluency for Transcription integrated nicely with our EMR system," said a KLAS survey respondent*. "Basically there are different places in the chart where we can dictate either by phone or microphone. Then the system sends the dictation out to the cloud. The transcriptionist edits the dictation, and then it shows up back in the chart for the physician. Fluency for Transcription has been very, very good. I have been extremely happy working with M*Modal. They have been a very good vendor to deal with."

"We are leveraging our ability to innovate through technology and our experience with transcription and platform services to help drive quality improvements and efficiencies to optimize how our customers deliver healthcare," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of M*Modal. "This prestigious top ranking of M*Modal for front-end as well as back-end speech recognition validates M*Modal's leadership in healthcare IT and its culture of bringing leading-edge technologies to market so that physicians can spend more time providing patient care and less time documenting it. A big thank you for this wonderful collaboration to our dedicated clients from everyone at M*Modal."

To see industry-leading Fluency for Transcription at work, please visit the M*Modal booth (# 1043) at the 2017 HIMSS conference being held in Orlando from February 19 to 23.

*Comment collected about M*Modal Fluency for Transcription by KLAS November 2016 © 2017 KLAS www.klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit https://mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.