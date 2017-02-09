M*Modal Fluency Direct Awarded #1 out of 4 in KLAS Ranking for Speech Recognition, Front-End EMR

A top ranking in annual 2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report further underscores M*Modal's leadership in clinical documentation solutions, excellence in overall performance and distinction in client satisfaction

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced its great honor at having received the 2017 Best in KLAS award, ranking M*Modal Fluency Direct® as #1 in the Speech Recognition, Front-End EMR segment. According to this annual Best in KLAS: Software and Services report published on January 31, 2017, M*Modal Fluency Direct surpasses three other front-end speech recognition solutions in this segment.

Based solely on client feedback collected via confidential interviews and product evaluations over a one-year period (December 2015 to December 2016), the Best in KLAS report recognizes companies that have made significant strides to improve healthcare. The esteemed Best in KLAS rankings are awarded by considering 25 performance criteria in five categories. M*Modal Fluency Direct achieved above average scores in all five categories.

The past year has also seen M*Modal Fluency Direct gain growing momentum in the market with over 50,000 clinicians switching over to the M*Modal front-end speech recognition solution. Leading healthcare organizations are partnered with M*Modal to drive a progressive documentation strategy that supports the overarching goal of delivering high-value care.

"At a time when healthcare organizations are trying to provide better care more cost effectively, we are proud to deliver the best EHR-integrated front-end speech recognition solution in the industry today for the faster creation of higher-quality clinical documentation," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of M*Modal. "This prestigious top ranking validates M*Modal's leadership in healthcare IT and its culture of bringing leading-edge technologies to market so that physicians can spend more time providing patient care and less time documenting it."

M*Modal Fluency Direct is far more than just a front-end speech recognition solution: it is a clinical documentation system that delivers real-time, fully-automated clinical intelligence to physicians as they create notes directly in Epic®, Cerner®, MEDITECH®, athenahealth®, Allscripts® and 120 other EHRs to improve both clinical and financial outcomes. As a client executive commented to KLAS*, "We can do the clinical documentation improvement any time we want to in Fluency Direct...The system tells us what we need to specify and replaces the older entry...that improves my documentation and my case mix index, and it improves my coding."

M*Modal Fluency Direct was conceived from the very beginning in 2012 as a cloud solution. It was the first to provide speech recognition and natural language understanding for physician documentation in the cloud. And it is still the only solution in the industry that combines the benefits of cloud-based deployment where it makes sense, with a fully autonomous local alternative for business continuity of mission-critical physician documentation. Consequently, M*Modal Fluency Direct continues to be the fastest to provide market-leading accuracy with distinguishing ease of deployment, maintenance and use when compared to legacy or "only works in the cloud" products.

To see first-hand how leading-edge M*Modal Fluency Direct is revolutionizing the way clinicians document patient care, please visit the M*Modal booth (#1043) at the 2017 HIMSS conference being held in Orlando from February 19 to 23.

*Comment collected about M*Modal Fluency Direct by KLAS December 2016 © 2017 KLAS www.klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit www.mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.