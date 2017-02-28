M*Modal Launches a Unique Virtual Scribing Program to Extend its Advanced Clinical Documentation Solution Suite

Leveraging M*Modal artificial intelligence technology, the Scribing Services solution frees up physician time while enabling clinicians to focus on providing personalized patient care

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced the launch of its Scribing Services solution that utilizes its Virtual Provider Assistant to increase EHR and physician-patient engagement while significantly reducing the documentation burden on clinicians. M*Modal's innovative approach enables clincians to completely and accurately document care in the EHR during the patient encounter and not after it, thereby saving precious time and effort. M*Modal complements the Scribing Services solution with 2017 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR M*Modal Fluency Direct® with Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) functionality to help clinicians document for better patient care, coding and compliance, thereby minimizing the need for retrospective amendments to the note.

According to a recent study, ambulatory care physicians spend on average 49.2% of their working time on EHR and other desk work. During patient visits, physicians spent 52.9% of their time directly talking with patients and 37% of their time on EHR and other desk work*. The Scribing Services platform can save up to 3 hours of physician time per workday and significantly increase physician-patient interaction, thus addressing the growing problem of physician dissatisfaction and burnout.

Traditional medical scribing services are proven to provide value, but suffer from high scribe turnover and variability in the work product. M*Modal integrates proprietary Speech and Natural Language Understanding technologies into the Virtual Provider Assistant workflow for gains in quality, consistency, and reliability. For example, M*Modal CAPD delivers real-time, scribe-centric feedback that enables compliance to industry standards for coding and billing practices and drives consistent clinical and financial outcomes.

With M*Modal Scribing Services™, physicians of any medical specialty can document efficiently and effectively in the EHR thereby realizing the promise of the EHR while at the same time delivering patient-focused care. Providing at-the-elbow physician assistance in utilizing the most suitable documentation tools and workflows depending on the task at hand, the M*Modal Scribing Services solution enhances the physician's EHR experience. By simultaneously having an immense and immediate impact on patient satisfaction and quality of care, the M*Modal solution supports value-based reimbursement.

The Scribing Services solution complements the M*Modal EHR-integrated clinical documentation portfolio of front-end speech recognition M*Modal Fluency Direct, back-end transcription, mobile documentation, and CAPD. Uniquely, all these interchangeable documentation options and technology-enabled services are brought forward by a single, seamless platform for a ubiquitous documentation experience. Leveraging M*Modal's history of delivering advanced physician-assistive technology, the Scribing Services can be utilized with the industry-leading M*Modal Fluency® platform to centrally manage clinical documentation across all M*Modal applications and solutions. One EHR-integrated platform enables clinicians to stay involved with clinical documentation instead of separating the physician from the EHR as traditional scribing programs inadvertently do.

"The goal of our Scribing Services solution is to maximize EHR investment and usability, increase clinical efficiency and effectiveness, enhance the completeness and accuracy of documentation, and enable physicians to spend more and better time with patients by reclaiming time spent on charting," said Detlef Koll, CTO of M*Modal. "By leveraging our extensible technology framework, we can provide physicians with an optimized documentation experience while managing their data entry efforts for a lower cost of service and higher patient throughput. At the same time, our technology can deliver quality, productivity, and compliance enhancing functionality to our Virtual Provider Assistant."

* Christine Sinsky, MD; Lacey Colligan, MD, et al, Allocation of Physician Time in Ambulatory Practice: A Time and Motion Study in 4 Specialties, Annals of Internal Medicine®, September 2016.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit www.mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.