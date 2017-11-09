M*Modal and MEDITECH Integration Drives Physician Satisfaction Up and Transcription Costs Down at FHN (F.K.A. Freeport Health Network)

Using integrated M*Modal speech recognition, FHN seamlessly transitions to MEDITECH's Web EHR without disrupting physician workflows or delaying clinical documentation

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced that it has successfully supported FHN's migration to MEDITECH's Web EHR with the Company's advanced speech recognition solution, M*Modal Fluency Direct®. Regardless of the MEDITECH platform, M*Modal Fluency Direct can be leveraged by healthcare organizations to smoothly transition to the MEDITECH Web EHR without incurring additional fees from M*Modal for existing configurations.

FHN is a leading healthcare system serving Illinois and Wisconsin, incorporating the FHN Memorial Hospital and several physician practices encompassing over 39 specialties. A long-time M*Modal transcription client, FHN has been using M*Modal Fluency Direct real-time speech recognition since 2013 for a speech-driven clinical documentation strategy that optimizes its MEDITECH EHR system. FHN has been a MEDITECH client for over 25 years.

"M*Modal has been an outstanding partner with noteworthy technological agility and client responsiveness," said Michael Williams, CIO of FHN. "An early differentiator, the M*Modal cloud-based platform continuously learns providers' dictation patterns and utilizes a single speech profile so that providers can dictate from any location. We have seen over a 90% reduction in traditional transcription volume and cost by using M*Modal Fluency Direct in our MEDITECH environment. The collaboration between M*Modal and MEDITECH is also important to us in providing immediate value as well as meeting evolving needs."

With this implementation, two validated market leaders -- M*Modal, 2017 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition: Front-End, EMR and MEDITECH, 2017 Best in KLAS for Community HIS -- have collaborated to enable physicians at over 32 FHN ambulatory sites to document accurately and completely in their upgraded EHR to meet the overarching goal of delivering higher-quality care more cost effectively.

After a thorough vendor evaluation for a front-end speech recognition solution to take the health system forward through the MEDITECH migration, FHN decided to stay with M*Modal Fluency Direct, having used it advantageously for several years already. With M*Modal, FHN has significantly improved the speed, ease, and quality of clinical documentation, as also physician satisfaction and efficiency.

"MEDITECH strives to give time back to physicians and this collaboration with M*Modal is another step forward in increasing physician productivity," said Hoda Sayed-Friel, Executive Vice President, MEDITECH. "MEDITECH is pleased to partner with M*Modal to provide FHN with an industry acknowledged speech recognition solution to help care providers fully optimize their EHR. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with proven solutions that complement our Web EHR to meet the highest standards in quality, efficiency and safety."

"We are pleased that our market-leading speech solution, powered by artificial intelligence and deep learning technology, supports MEDITECH and enables a seamless transition to the Web EHR platform," said Michael Finke, President of M*Modal. "With our robust EHR integrations, we are committed to optimizing the documentation experience of physicians and will continue to innovate to deliver value to joint clients by creating time to care and increasing return on investment."

Benefits of using M*Modal Fluency Direct during the transition to MEDITECH's Web EHR include:

Physicians do not have to retrain the M*Modal system as their previously-established, cloud-based speech profiles are immediately available in the Web EHR.

All customizations used in the legacy system, such as speech commands, templates, macros, etc. are also automatically carried over to the Web EHR.

A unique, speech-driven workflow enables physicians to dictate narrative in real-time into the patient record, edit the narrative using speech commands, and navigate fields using speech.

The secure cloud-based but not cloud-dependent M*Modal system is powered by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning for unmatched performance.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit https://mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About MEDITECH

Healthcare is long overdue for genuine disruption and innovation. MEDITECH is helping care organizations to reclaim their productivity, coordinate care, and do more for patients with its mobile Web Electronic Health Record (EHR). With 2,400+ customers, across 22 different countries, MEDITECH solutions are empowering users to provide higher quality care, with greater efficiency, to more people, at a lower cost. A leading EHR vendor with over 45 years of experience, MEDITECH is helping care organizations reach their clinical, analytical, and financial goals. For more information on how MEDITECH is transforming healthcare and building the next generation of EHR leaders, go to ehr.meditech.com.