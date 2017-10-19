M*Modal Named 2017 Innovator of the Year in Health IT

Top ranking by Pittsburgh Technology Council validates M*Modal's leadership in healthcare IT and culture of bringing transformative technologies to market

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced it has been named the 2017 Category Leader in Innovator of the Year, Health IT by the Pittsburgh Technology Council. The Council's annual Tech 50 Awards recognize Pennsylvania's most successful, innovative, and thought-leading technology companies.

Pittsburgh's evolution as an urban hi-tech hotspot is rooted in Carnegie Melon University's long history of the earliest research in artificial intelligence (AI). Given this, it isn't surprising that big technology companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Uber, etc. have offices in the burgeoning city and are driving innovation in AI. In this exciting environment of technological advancement and excellence, M*Modal is proud to be recognized as the Innovator of the Year in Health IT.

Based on canvassing the region for the most distinguished public and private technology-oriented companies, the Pittsburgh Tech 50 awards honor companies demonstrating the strongest growth in the following key criteria:

Innovative product and/or technology

Industry achievement

Advancement in product or sales success

Corporate citizenship

Job growth and retention

"This year, we have taken a closer look at how the finalists are propelling technology excellence, not only in Pittsburgh but around the world," said Audrey Russo, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council. "M*Modal has earned the Innovator of the Year award for being our region's leading technology company and for the significant contribution it has made to our economic vitality."

"We are honored to have earned this top ranking, especially in the Innovator of the Year category, as this underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering meaningfully-enabling, easily-usable technology that improves the lives of physicians and patients by creating time to care," said Michael Finke, President of M*Modal. "It is humbling to be recognized as the leading innovator and disruptor in healthcare IT by several industry organizations for bringing advancements in artificial intelligence and speech technologies directly into the physician workflow to drive real-time improvements in care delivery and physician experience."

The M*Modal AI-powered portfolio enables clients to:

Speech Enable the EHR: Compatible with over 150 EHR systems, M*Modal top-ranking, speech-driven solutions help clinicians capture and communicate the complete and accurate patient narrative using any workflow (front-end speech recognition, dictation/transcription, virtual scribing and/or mobile documentation), with any device from any location and care setting.

Improve Documentation and Care Quality: Changing the CDI paradigm, M*Modal solutions deliver real-time, in-workflow feedback to physicians and CDI specialists to address gaps and variance in documentation and patient care.

Drive Coding Outcomes: M*Modal cloud-based coding solutions automate workflows for any coding type and integrate with existing systems and processes for gains in efficiency and financial outcomes.

Deliver Value-Based Imaging Care: Going beyond radiology reporting, M*Modal imaging solutions enable the smarter creation of higher-quality documentation with real-time clinical insights, workflow management, and business intelligence and analytics.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit https://mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.