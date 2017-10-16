M*Modal Ranked # 1 Vendor and a Top 50 Innovator in Healthcare IT in Separate Reports from Black Book

Black Book recognizes M*Modal as the top transcription technology solutions and services provider for the fourth consecutive year based on market research

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced it has been named the leading vendor in two recent industry surveys conducted by the independent healthcare technology and services market research company, Black Book™ Research. M*Modal ranked # 1 in transcription technology solutions and services for the fourth consecutive year for both inpatient and outpatient care settings. In a separate Black Book report, M*Modal was also named one of the top 50 industry disruptors and challengers.

Based solely on indicators of positive client experience and satisfaction, Black Book rates vendors by interviewing healthcare executives about their technology and services partners. M*Modal earned the highest scores on the majority of performance indicators measured by surveying the company's clients ranging from hospital systems and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) to small rural facilities and physician practices. The top ranking in transcription solutions is based on 2017 survey responses from CFOs, CEOs, CMIOs, and healthcare leaders at 230 hospitals and 2,303 physician practices.

M*Modal earned the # 1 ranking based on measuring performance and operational excellence across 18 key functional areas for medical transcription solutions including:

Strategic alignment

Innovation

Trust, Accountability, Transparency, Ethics

Support and customer care

Best of breed technology and process improvement

"M*Modal's easy-to-use technology and scalable transcription services meet the flexibility and convenience physicians need to document efficiently and accurately while also simultaneously meeting the need of healthcare organizations for structured data that can be used by downstream systems," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book. "Year after year, M*Modal has consistently proven that it is a vital part of its clients' clinical documentation strategy and that it delivers market-leading technology, client service and outcomes in transcription solutions in the opinion of healthcare leaders."

"We are proud to be ranked as the top performing vendor in two separate Black Book industry reports, and we will continue to deliver differentiating innovation in clinical documentation solutions so that doctors can spend more and better time with their patients," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of M*Modal. "This honor validates M*Modal's leadership in healthcare IT and our unwavering commitment to clients to deliver increasingly smarter solutions that drive improved, value-based patient care."

Flexible and Quality-Driven Transcription Solutions

M*Modal's unique blend of technology, services and processes makes the company the largest and most reliable transcription solutions provider in the country as well as the top client satisfaction rated vendor. With the goal of supporting the natural and individual workflows of physicians, M*Modal transcription solutions deliver the quality, turnaround times and cost effectiveness clients need to ensure a successful clinical documentation strategy. A full-featured mobile app ensures that busy clinicians can dictate from any location, using any device and any workflow.

Artificial Intelligence Powered Clinical Documentation Portfolio

Transforming the documentation experience of over 250,000 physicians, M*Modal award-winning solutions and services embed clinical intelligence in unified workflows to free up millions of hours of physician time for patient care. Leveraging innovative speech and natural language understanding technologies, M*Modal EHR-integrated solutions span the documentation lifecycle from capturing the complete patient narrative and built-in Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) to clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and coding. By advancing an insight-driven, more effective documentation workflow, M*Modal solutions drive higher physician engagement and satisfaction while simultaneously improving clinical and financial outcomes.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit https://mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Black Book

Since 2000, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 590,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see: http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.