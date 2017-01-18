M*Modal Selected by BJC HealthCare for Speech Recognition and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) System

BJC HealthCare plans to streamline and update its enterprise-wide clinical documentation

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced that it has been selected by BJC HealthCare for implementation across the organization's 15 hospitals, health services and medical group practices. The system will enable BJC HealthCare and physician partners at Washington University School of Medicine to streamline clinical documentation workflows across the enterprise and enable clinicians to document directly and accurately in their current NextGen® and Allscripts® EHR systems from any location, using any device. Importantly, as BJC HealthCare consolidates EHR systems and migrates to Epic, physicians will be able to easily continue creating complete and compliant notes using the M*Modal advanced documentation system for a smooth transition as well as optimized physician efficiency and satisfaction.

M*Modal was chosen after a competitive evaluation for its proposed extensive and robust EHR integrations, virtual deployment capabilities, and real-time clinical intelligence delivered through its built-in Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) functionality. Additionally, M*Modal's shared-risk, performance-based business model will help drive the adoption and utilization of its front-end speech recognition solution, M*Modal Fluency Direct®, for real-time documentation, increased physician satisfaction and the lowest total cost of ownership. With this multi-facility deployment, BJC HealthCare hopes to improve not only the speed and cost of clinical documentation but also quality and compliance using M*Modal CDI Engage™ for better clinical and financial outcomes.

"We are proud to collaborate with BJC HealthCare, one of the nation's leading health care systems, and deliver innovative solutions that support its larger goal of delivering higher-quality care more cost effectively while reducing the documentation burden on clinicians," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of M*Modal. "Our unique, physician-centric approach brings CDI to the front-end documentation workflow, helps free up back-end resources, supports more appropriate reimbursement and delivers a significant return on investment."

The M*Modal documentation solutions utilize proprietary Speech and Natural Language Understanding technologies to provide clinicians at BJC HealthCare and Washington University:

High-Performing Front-End Speech Recognition: M*Modal Fluency Direct is a top-ranking, closed-loop clinical documentation system that enables physicians of any medical specialty to create, edit and sign reports directly in templates of over 120 EHR systems. Built to scale, Fluency Direct can be readily deployed in virtualized environments and provides the platform for M*Modal CAPD. A single, cloud-hosted user voice profile ensures that physicians can easily and conveniently document from any location, using multiple devices (including iOS and Android mobile devices) for unmatched portability and security.

Unique, Real-Time CDI: By utilizing the CAPD functionality, M*Modal CDI Engage ensures that physicians create a complete and accurate patient record right from the start with regard to CDI, ICD-10 compliance and risk-adjustment documentation using Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCCs). M*Modal CDI Engage automates the identification and correction of the most common documentation deficiencies and specificity queries in notes created via speech, templates and/or typing -- even before they are saved in the EHR. This considerably reduces time-consuming, retrospective physician queries that are very disruptive to clinicians and labor intensive for nurses and CDI specialists.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit www.mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC's nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

About Washington University School of Medicine

Washington University School of Medicine's 2,100 employed and volunteer faculty physicians also are the medical staff of Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals. The School of Medicine is one of the leading medical research, teaching and patient-care institutions in the nation, currently ranked sixth in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Through its affiliations with Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, the School of Medicine is linked to BJC HealthCare.