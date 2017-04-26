MobAir Expands Its Footprint In Emerging Markets With A New Office In China

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - MobAir, a mobile growth platform for premium brands, has announced the opening of its new office in Shanghai. MobAir has been working with Chinese advertisers and publishers since 2015, and now, with a local office in Shanghai, the company will be able to provide more personalized services to local partners and establish new connections in the area. Richard O'Connell has been appointed as General Manager of MobAir operations in China. Having built and managed in-house media buy teams as VP of Marketing for PapayaMobile, O'Connell is the perfect fit for developing the new location.

In a January 2017 report, eMarketer predicted that the total mobile ad spending in China will climb to 58% this year, and annual growth will expand by at least 20% through 2019. The opening of a new office in China is part of MobAir's strategy to distribute the company's presence in the emerging markets where the rising demand for mobile apps creates new business opportunities.

"China's app economy is accelerating in growth, putting it within striking distance of Japan and the United States," said Barak Aviad, CEO of MobAir. "Gaming apps are the biggest market winners in terms of revenue. Therefore, our company, equipped by years of experience in utility and gaming verticals, sees enormous potential in the Chinese mobile market in terms of app advertising growth."

MobAir has a rich history of successful campaigns with leading brands in social casino and gaming. Expanding the list of clients with China's gaming giants is one of the company's top priorities.

Premium clients' loyalty is built upon MobAir's native advertising solutions. The smooth integration of the solution into the user's journey attracts pre-engaged audiences with closely targeted acquisition campaigns, making sure the quality of traffic meets all of the client's KPIs.

About MobAir

MobAir, a Global Digital Marketing Group company, was launched in 2015 as a performance-based mobile app marketing platform that provides solutions for high-quality user acquisition on a large scale. MobAir has six offices across the globe: Shanghai, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Kiev, and Amsterdam. Learn more at http://mobair.com/