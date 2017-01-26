Mobetize's Fintech as a Service Supermarket expands smartWallet feature with a proprietary cloud-based payment gateway solution

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Mobetize Corp. (OTCQB:MPAY), a provider of mobile financial services (MFS) technology for the multi-billion dollar business to business (B2B) segment of the Fintech as a Service (FaaS) sector, is pleased to announce that it has added a credit card and cash payment gateway processing and management platform (the "Gateway") to the Mobetize FaaS Supermarket for its smartWallet module.

About the Gateway

The Gateway will create significant cost savings, and more processor options for customers within open architecture for the processing of smartWallet load transactions. The Mobetize Gateway is compatible with:

All major credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, etc.)

PIN-based debit, Electronic Benefits (EBT) and Flexible Spending (FSA) Gift/Stored Value and Private Label Cards

Electronic Check Conversion (ACH)

Alternative Payments, such as Bill Me Later®

The Gateway's cash payment module is available to licensed Money Service Businesses and provides customers access to the unbanked market around the globe.

"The Mobetize proprietary payment gateway will further enhance our FaaS model to make every smartWallet load simple, secure and cost effective, allowing us to address the cash market and financial inclusion affecting approximately three billion people worldwide," stated Ajay Hans, CEO of Mobetize.

Source: http://www.finca.org/why-finca/finca-challenge/

About Mobetize Corp.

Mobetize Corp. (OTCQB:MPAY) has developed a global B2B Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Supermarket. Mobetize digitizes bricks and mortar financial services to deliver mobile money services to leading telecommunications companies and financial institutions. Mobetize ensures end-to-end integration for services such as prepaid air-time top ups, data gifting, mobile lending, international money transfers, P2P transfers, Visa™/MasterCard™ programs and mobile bill payments. Mobetize seamlessly integrates and white labels its secure mobile money platform services for customers who then offer the services to millions of users. Mobetize experts to help telecom and banking providers discover new revenues, new customer relationships and navigate the emerging Fintech ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mobetize.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not historical in nature and may be characterized as "forward-looking statements," including those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning Mobetize's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of Mobetize and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All predictions as to future results contain a measure of uncertainty and, accordingly, actual results could differ materially. Among the factors which could cause a difference are: changes in the general economy; changes in demand for Mobetize's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in Mobetize's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mobetize disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.