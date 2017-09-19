MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE:MOS) Closes a $1 Million Financing With BDC Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:MOS)(CSE:MOS.CN)(CNSX:MOS)(OTCQB:MOBIF), a Fintech leader offering an all in one fully integrated EMV payment, card link couponing and digital marketing solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a $1 Million financing with BDC Capital Inc. The Company will use the funds to accelerate its growth plans including the addition of sales and marketing resources.

"We are excited about starting a commercial relationship with BDC Capital and deeply appreciate the confidence they have shown in our business plan. To be able to count on the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada as a financial partner is a big advantage to our global expansion" says Marcel Vienneau, CEO.

"With this financing, BDC Capital is supporting the continued growth of an innovative Canadian technology company that has developed a highly scalable product and is already making most of its sales in international markets," explains Benoît Mignacco, Managing Director, Growth & Transition Capital for Montreal at BDC Capital. "The experience and vision of CEO Marcel Vienneau, the growing demand for fintech solutions, the agreement with Visa signed earlier this year, and the company's solid growth strategy overall all bode well for the future."

About Mobi724 Global Solutions

MOBI724, a leader in the Fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment & digital marketing solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any mobile device. Mobi724's solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. Mobi724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. Mobi724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and "track and measure" incentive campaigns worldwide to any mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

About BDC Capital

With more than $2 billion under management, BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, serving as a strategic partner to Canada's most innovative and high potential firms. It offers a range of equity, venture capital and flexible growth and transition capital solutions to help Canadian entrepreneurs scale their businesses into global champions. To find out more, visit bdc.ca/capital.

